Trial runs begin on Metro linking Janakpuri West, IGIA

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday started trial runs between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 of the IGI Airport on the upcoming Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden Magenta Line as part of its Phase III operations.

“With the beginning of trial runs on this 10 kilometre section today (Wednesday), trials are now in progress on both ends of the Magenta corridor, which connects west Delhi with Noida along the Outer Ring Road,” said a DMRC spokesperson. “Trials between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir (13 kilometres) on the other end of the corridor had started on October 27 this year,” he said.

Tracks nearly done

DMRC said that track laying is nearing completion in the remaining underground section between Terminal 1 of IGIA and Kalkaji Mandir and that trials on this section will start soon.

“With the depot being located at Kalindi Kunj and track laying work still in progress in some sections between Kalkaji Mandir and IGIA, this particular stretch between Janakpuri West and the airport did not have direct depot connectivity for movement of trains,” he said. To expedite the process of commencing trials on this section, an entire six-coach train was lowered on the tracks near the Sadar Bazar Cantonment station using cranes and trailers by DMRC recently.

Delhi Metro’s new UTO (Unattended Train Operations) enabled trains will operate on this corridor. “The new trains, with extremely high levels of automation, will now undergo rigorous trials between these stations to ensure that they are ready for smooth operation after the commissioning of the corridor,” the spokesperson said. “Initially, train operators will run the trains, but gradually, driverless operations (on the UTO mode) will be possible,” he said.

No interference

During these trials, the interface of the Metro train will be checked to ensure that there is no physical infringement on civil infrastructure during the movement of the train and also testing of various subsystems of coaches shall be done, DMRC said.

Later on, in stages, the new signaling technology to be implemented on this corridor — the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) — will also undergo rigorous testing, DMRC said. The response of the train at different speeds, braking of the train and the interconnection with the Operations Control Centre (OCC) will also be monitored during the trials. The behaviour of the track system and the Over Head Electrification (OHE) will be checked repeatedly too, DMRC said.

New stations

This particular section from Janakpuri West till Terminal 1 – IGI Airport consists of six stations of which five are underground and one is elevated. The stations are – Janakpuri West (interchange with Blue Line), Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar Cantonment (only elevated station of the stretch) and Terminal 1 – IGI Airport. With the commencement of trials on this section, now about 23 kilometres of the 36 kilometre stretch of this corridor are undergoing trial runs.