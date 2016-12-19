Travelling at night a concern for women

more-in

The recent incident in south Delhi’s Moti Bagh, where a 20-year-old was raped after she boarded the car of the accused at night, served as a reminder of the lack of adequate transport facility for inter-city and intra-city travel in the NCR.

Numbers show how even existing facilities leave a lot to be desired.

48,000 fined

This year, the Delhi traffic police fined around 49,000 drivers – especially auto-rickshaws drivers who refused to ferry passengers, denied a ride by the meter or for other violations.

The numbers have been compiled through the traffic sentinel scheme launched by the Delhi Traffic Police for empowering the general public to participate in better management of traffic on city roads. In 2016 till December 15, 48,956 drivers were fined through this mobile application. Most violations reported were of auto drivers refusing rides to passengers, dysfunctional meters or drivers not being in proper uniform.

“Most of these complaints are of refusal of service or auto drivers demanding exorbitant amounts. For safety of commuters, we have already publicised various helpline numbers that function round the clock. To call the police in case of any harassment from auto-rickshaw drivers, commuters can dial 100,” said Garima Bhatnagar, the Joint CP (Traffic).

Sentinel app

While there are several helplines for commuters to register their complaints, Sentinel has been a real shot in the arm, say officers.

“We request commuters to immediately report any traffic violation to the police via available helplines. The traffic police will take necessary action against the errant auto drivers,” she added.

Between the two December 16 cases – the common link being the absence of affordable transport factors as a contributing factor – have emerged private app-based cab services but surge prices still deter many.

Cabs without permit

The traffic police have also fined 2,128 cabs running without a valid permit in the city but Ms. Bhatnagar acknowledges that the number is just the tip of the iceberg. She adds that crackdown is tough.

“We have to wait for complaints. One cannot flag down each and every car. There are times when even the owner of the car is not aware that the driver is misusing it by running it as a taxi. With the city having so many registered vehicles, those misusing it still remain a small part. We have to make sure we don’t let innocent people suffer because of some violators,” said Ms. Bhatnagar.