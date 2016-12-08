Transport sector comes to a grinding halt

more-in

Transporters claim the government’s decision to disallow toll plazas and fuel stations to accept demonetised notes has hit the business further.

Automobile Carrier Welfare Association general-secretary Daman Dewan said: “Most sales of two-wheelers in rural and semi-urban areas are through cash. The two-wheeler industry has taken a hit, so have transporters. I have a fleet of 350 trucks and more than 100 are sitting idle.”

He added that 30-odd drivers had already gone back to their village.

“The running cost of a truck is Rs.8 to Rs.10 per km. This includes fuel charges, bribes paid at State-entry points, toll charges, meal expenses and challan payments. A driver needs at least Rs.15,000 to Rs.20,000 in cash for a one-way trip, but there is simply no cash.”

Kherki Dhaula toll officials said the number of trucks plying on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway has gone down by over 25 per cent since demonetisation.

Sanjeev Vij of Express Logistics said: “My monthly cash requirements ranges from Rs.20 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh, but as per the new limit I can withdraw just Rs.2 lakh a month. Business has gone down by over 50 per cent. I do not have cash to even run loaded trucks. If this continues, most of us will go bankrupt in the next couple of months,” said Mr. Vij.

Kailash Gupta of Ekta Logistics said the salary of truck drivers will be delayed this month as they were travelling and did not have time to open bank accounts.