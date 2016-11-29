Traders decide not to let business ‘suffer further’

more-in

The Capital’s markets remained open on Monday despite stray calls for a Dilli Bandh, with the trader community deciding not to let business “suffer further” post the demonetisation-triggered commercial lethargy.

A senior functionary of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which represents the community nationally, said only shops at commercial hubs such as Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar and Lajpat Nagar downed shutters in line with routine practice. “We had many discussions over the issue and the community unequivocally decided not to go for a strike as business and commercial activity have already suffered for 17 consecutive days due to demonetisation,” a CTI functionary said.

“In addition, many traders were of the view that the day could be better utilised for paying outstanding bills and wages to employees, since this could not be done over the weekend as banks were shut for two days,” the functionary added.

“Politics”

On its part, the Delhi BJP attributed the open markets to the traders’ support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a rejection of “politics over demonetisation”. Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhayay said he was grateful to the people of Delhi who “rejected the call for Bharat bandh by various political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party”.

“It is true that the people are facing difficulties due demonetisation, but trusting the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reconstruction of the nation, the people and traders have cooperated with the government by continuing business as usual,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

The BJP claimed that shopkeepers in markets including Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Laxmi Nagar had opened their shops in spite of a weekly holiday to “cooperate in the fight against black money”.

He accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of unsuccessfully trying “to provoke the people of Delhi” against demonetisation by giving it “a political and communal colour”. “Mr. Kejriwal went again and again to banks, fruit and vegetable traders, food grain traders and cloth merchants, and tried to provoke them so that the law and order condition may worsen and scarcity of essential commodities may be created. But the people support the Prime Minister’s decision in spite of facing difficulties,” he claimed.