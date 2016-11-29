Traders’ body to run Lajpat Nagar parking

more-in

Three parking sites at the busy Lajpat Nagar market will be handed over to the local traders’ association, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Monday.

This will be the first time that a traders’ body will operate parking sites instead of contractors.

After receiving complaints about the way the current contractor was running the sites, the SDMC decided to give the sites to the association for one year at Rs.15 lakh per month.

The three sites are on Feroze Gandhi Marg, Veer Sawarkar Marg and near Haldiram’s in Lajpat Nagar.

While approving the pilot project, SDMC Mayor Shyam Sharma said the corporation had received many complaints, including misbehaviour by parking attendants and customers being given hand-written receipts.

As per guidelines, the parking contractor is supposed to give attendants hand-held devices to print out parking slips.

The parking contracts at these locations were earlier cancelled as per an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had banned parking on roads.

Mr. Sharma said the association will have to adhere to the NGT guidelines, install CCTV cameras, provide hand-held devices and pay its parking staff at its own expense. With this, Mr. Sharma said, the parking services in the area should improve.