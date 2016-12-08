Tourist guide accused of raping US woman quizzed

more-in

A tourist guide, who has been accused of raping an American woman along with his accomplices in a five-star hotel in Connaught Place earlier this year, was questioned on Wednesday after his arrival from Nepal.

The police had identified the man and contacted him while he was in Nepal. Denying any, he had assured that he would join the probe after reaching the Capital. He was taken for questioning after he landed at the airport, sources said. With the guide joining the probe, the police hope to identify the other accused. A list of possible suspects have been questioned, but none of them have confessed to their involvement, sources added.

Meanwhile, the woman is likely to come to India to record her statement, said the police. —PTI