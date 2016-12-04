Tomar’s law degree likely to be cancelled

more-in

: The Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) Syndicate, the top decision-making body of the university, on Saturday recommended the cancellation of the law degree of former Delhi Minister Jitendra Singh Tomar.

“The University syndicate has accepted the decision of the examination board and recommended cancellation of the law degree of Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former Delhi Minister Jitendra Singh Tomar,” said A. K. Rai, Pro-Vice Chancellor, TMBU.

The syndicate recommendations will go to the Chancellor of the University, who is the Governor of Bihar.

Mr. Tomar was arrested last year on the charge that the degree was fake.

Out on bail

He had purportedly acquired the degree from Biswanath Law College at Munger in Bihar. He was forced to resign as Minister after the issue hogged headlines.

Mr. Tomar is currently out on bail.

Action sought

The syndicate also recommended action against 14 employees of the University, seven of whom have retired and one died, in connection with the case, Mr. Rai said. Among those whose names have been recommended for action include lecturer Janardan Yadav and Krishnanad Singh, head clerk of the examination department of Biswanath Law College.—PTI