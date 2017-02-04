Toddler, mother move NGT against school

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), the Delhi Police, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the DDA and a private school on a plea submitted before the green court by a toddler, her mother and grandmother.

Ask for school to be shifted

In their plea, they said that activities of a reputed private school in a residential area of Ashok Vihar was leading to health problems among residents. Residents of Ashok Vihar Phase—IV have, in fact, asked for DAV Public School to be shifted and sought directions for the MoEF and authorities concerned, including the DDA and the Delhi Police, to restrain the institution from using loud speakers, bell whistles, amplifiers and drums.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar has now sought a response from the respondents and listed the matter for further hearing on March 8.

Advocate Isha Malhotra Chavan, who was representing the 21-month-old toddler and her mother Dr. Parul Sharma, said that the child had become irritable and suffered from a sleep disorder due to the noise and air pollution caused by the school. The plea also said that she lacked play area.

Complaints ignored

Advocate Meena Chaudhary Sharma, Dr. Sharma’s mother, argued that the residents had complained to the police and the pollution board several times, but in vain.

“Beating of drums, blaring of loud speakers, blowing of whistles, apart from bells are incessantly rung in full volume exceeding the permissible decibel limit,” she said, adding that the residents were suffering from mental tension and other health problems because of the school.

Advocate Meena Sharma, who appeared before the tribunal in a wheelchair, said she herself was suffering from diabetes and disturbed sleep as she could not rest due to the noise coming from the school.

School creating noise

“The area is declared as a silence zone due to the presence of a school, but the school itself creates noise,” she said, adding that the dust from the school’s playground caused air pollution.