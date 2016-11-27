Tihar inmates’ makeover at IITF

more-in

Convicts talk about incarceration, making and selling products; cops talk of trust, camaraderie

In a seemingly commonplace scene at the India International Trade Fair, neatly dressed salespersons engage with visitors at the TJ's stall at the Delhi pavilion. The calm, patient and welcoming demeanour of the salesmen towards customers belie the fact that they have all been convicted of several crimes, including murder and rape.

Stories to tell

A beaming Ashraf (name changed) explains how a wooden model of a temple for sale at the stall had been carved out of teak. He was a home decor designer before being sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape. He has already served six years of his sentence.

“It is always a great experience. Now the fair is coming to a close and we enjoyed working here. All of the products that we sell were made by us, so it is very satisfying to see people taking interest in them. We (TJ's) have sold many wooden souvenirs, dining tables and jute bags. And then, you know, our bakery items are already famous. So we have sold a lot of those,” says Ashraf. “I was an interior designer before the conviction. So for me, making and selling these items is not new,” he added.

“My uncles and cousins implicated me in a rape case to swindle property. I could not defend myself. The Delhi High Court also confirmed the sentence,” he says hesitantly.

Irfan (name changed) is in charge at the counter that sells shirts and jute bags.

“We have made good sales. Come on any other day as a customer or just see us at work from afar. You will feel like we have been in the sales field for years. We are all good at it,” says Irfan, known among fellow inmates for his pleasant and positive attitude.

Good conduct

Convicted of murder, he has already served a term of 11 years. Other convicts at TJ's stall are equally amenable, effortlessly drawing customers. All at the stall have been sentenced to varying degrees of rigorous imprisonment. Only those with a record of unblemished good conduct are released on furlough for the Fair by Tihar authorities. They are paid about Rs. 200 per day for their work at IITF. The work done here adds to their record and could earn them remission.

‘No threat’

Sharing space at the stall with them are constables from Tihar. Contrary to what one might expect, the policemen and the inmates share jokes and even have lunch together during breaks.

“We don’t feel threatened by them. Neither are we here to keep an eye on them. We are friends and colleagues here. These inmates are here because of their good conduct. We know we can trust them,” says a constable working as salesman at the TJ’s bakery counter.

Overseeing all of them is Assistant Superintendent Anjani Kumar. “We are like a family. The inmates here are like children to us. I trust them completely. I oversee them but I know I have nothing to fear. Obviously, I have to take care that they do not lose their temper or misbehave with customers but I have not faced any issues with them ever,” he said.

Mr. Kumar takes pride in sharing how “skilled and gentle” these inmates are, adding that Tihar authorities want to make sure they progress in their life leaving their past behind once they step out of jail.