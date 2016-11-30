Thrust on sanitation, drainage in pre-poll municipal budgets

more-in

: Getting ready to present the last budgets of their terms, BJP leaders of the municipal corporations have said improving sanitation and drainage in the Capital, particularly in unauthorised colonies, will be a priority.

Between December 2 and 7, the budget sessions will begin with presentations by the Commissioners, followed by the Standing Committee chairpersons’ speeches in January and then the final budget presentations in the House in February.

Parvesh Wahi, the Chairperson of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee, said though the civic body did not have adequate resources to carry out all development projects, it would focus on cleanliness in unauthorised colonies.

“We don’t have enough money to repair all the roads, but we can improve sanitation and drainage. We will set aside some money for improving the spots where waterlogging happens during monsoons,” said Mr. Wahi.

Other projects

He added that the budget would include provisions for ramping up the stray dog sterilisation programme, as well as an announcement that those who had paid excess property tax last year would have the amount adjusted in the next year’s payment. The Corporations had approved a hike in property tax, but were forced to roll it back due to political pressure. Some people had paid tax as per the increased rates.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which is financially better off than the other two Corporations, will focus on sanitation as well as parks. At a meeting of the Standing Committee on Monday, the civic body started working on ‘voter-friendly’ projects — approving 13 proposals to construct drains and roads in unauthorised colonies in Najafgarh Zone.

“We will focus on pollution control since Delhi’s air quality has become very bad,” said Shailender Singh, the Chairperson of the SDMC Standing Committee.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) can’t be as ambitious, being hundreds of crores of rupees in the red.

Lack of resources

Jitender Chaudhary, the Chairperson of the EDMC Standing Committee, said the Corporation would not be able to announce any major projects due to lack of resources.

“Salaries account for the majority of our expenditure. Swachh Bharat Mission, however, remains a priority for us. We will also work on a solution to the overflowing Ghazipur landfill,” he said.