Three traffic cops booked for extortion

The Delhi Police have booked three traffic police personnel for allegedly trying to extort money from a man by threatening to implicate him in a criminal case.

The accused have been identified as Head Constable Suresh Chand, and constables Manoj and Pradeep. The incident happened on Tuesday, when complainant Subash Pahuja was going to Wazirpur via Mukarba Chowk in his car.

Caught off guard

Near Adarsh Nagar metro station, the two constables stopped Mr. Pahuja’s car as part of a checking drive. They found him flouting some norm and challaned him, said the police. When the complainant was taking out money to pay the fine, the policemen saw he was carrying two bundles of the old Rs.500 notes. They threatened to implicate him in a criminal case for carrying the banned currencies, and demanded that he hand over the cash [Rs.1.2 lakh] to them. When Mr. Pahuja said he was carrying the money for his nephew’s wedding, they refused to listen to him.

Soon, Mr. Chand reached the spot and directed the complainant to start his car. The constables then allegedly made Mr. Pahuja drive around for two hours. They released him after taking the money.

Later, the complainant met the same personnel on his way home through Adarsh Nagar.

On repeated requests, the officials returned Mr. Pahuja his money. On Wednesday, he filed a case.