Three of family killed as truck hits bike

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding truck allegedly hit their motorcycle in south-east Delhi's Kalindi Kunj on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar (31), a Central Reserve Police Force constable, his wife Seema and their daughter Ritu (9). The couple’s two sons — aged 6 and 3 — managed to escape with minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened around 1:40 p.m.

“The couple and their children were on a Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle. They were coming from Noida side and were headed towards Sarita Vihar. A truck coming from the same direction hit the bike from behind, and all those riding it fell off from it,” said Mohammad Akir, an eyewitness.

Out of control

The truck driver, however, could not bring his vehicle to a halt, and under its moving tyres came Rajkumar, Seema and Ritu. The impact was such that Seema’s head was crushed. All three died on the spot.

Passers-by informed the police, after which a team rushed the bodies to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The boys were taken to a nearby police station by Mohammad Adil, a passer-by.

Case registered

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Romil Baaniya said the truck driver was caught by locals some distance away and thrashed before being handed over to the police. A case of causing death by negligence and rash and negligent driving was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station.

The police said the family was returning home in Pushp Vihar from Seema’s parents’ house in Noida’s Tirpatpur when the accident happened. Their neighbours said the victims had shifted to the government accommodation on November 30.

Rajkumar, a native of Aligarh, was posted with the Office of the Commandant on Old JNU campus.