Three men arrested as police raid Lajpat Nagar house

more-in

: A joint team of the Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police arrested three men, allegedly involved in the jail-break in Punjab’s Nabha last month, by conducting a raid at a Lajpat Nagar house on Wednesday evening.

The arrests of Chanpreet Singh alias Channa, Harjot Singh and Ranjit Singh Kalkat follows that of Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, who was among the six inmates who escaped from Nabha jail on November 27.

Shelter

A senior police officer said while Channa was a part of the group that went to the jail to execute the plan, Harjot was involved in the planning. Ranjit, known to both Channa and Harjot from their days in Punjab’s Zirakpur, had provided them shelter in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

“Even before the jail-break, Channa was a wanted criminal and Harjot had sheltered him in Zirakpur. They were both involved in the jail-break conspiracy. Harjot was to accompany Channa and the others to Nabha prison, but did not go.

Channa, along with Palwinder Singh alias Penda, Manpreet Shekhon alias Manni, Harry and Bikkar stormed the Nabha jail in four cars and opened fire. They eventually helped six inmates escape from the prison,” said the officer.

Safe hideout

Another officer added that after the jail-break, when all the suspects dispersed looking for other hideouts, Channa called Harjot to pick him up from Dera Bassi in Punjab and provide a safe hideout. Both then went to Moga, where they stayed at a farmhouse.

“At the farmhouse, they watched reports of the Punjab Police carrying out searches and reports of Penda’s arrest in Shamli. They abandoned the car they had taken and then took a bus to Delhi.

Once here, they contacted Ranjit, who agreed to shelter them at his rented accommodation in Lajpat Nagar,” said the officer.

Interrogation

On how the police tracked them, the officer said Mintoo’s interrogation revealed that some among those who had escaped the jail and the criminals involved in the incident could seek shelter in Delhi.

“Therefore, a number of sources were deployed and assigned the task of tracking down their movements. Recently, some specific inputs were received from a source about some criminals involved in Nabha jail-break having taken shelter with their acquaintance in Lajpat Nagar. We also gathered local intelligence,” said the police.