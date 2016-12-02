Delhi

Three booked for trespassing Latika’s house

: Three men were detained for allegedly trespassing the residence of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s daughter Latika at Hailey Road, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Suspicious loitering

A senior officer said the trio were detained from the house after Ms. Latika’s guards found them loitering suspiciously in the area in mid-November. As per the complaint, the trio were allegedly standing outside the house holding a “weapon-like” object and enquiring about something from a passer-by.

The officer added that an FIR had been registered. The trio was released later.

