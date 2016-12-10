Thieves arrested, 11 cases solved

more-in

: Two men who allegedly stole motorcycles to use them in snatching jewellery and mobile phones from people on the streets have been arrested.

Surender Kumar, DCP (south-west), said a team had been constituted recently to crack down on this gang.

On Thursday, they received a tip-off that the accused would be going near Shakuntala Nursing Home in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur.

A trap was laid, and the two were nabbed. The police said the accused had confessed to their involvement in 11 theft cases.

The police also recovered seven stolen vehicles used in the crimes.