Tharoor loses several valuables in burglary

Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor’s Lodhi Estate residence was allegedly burgled last month with the suspects taking away several valuables, including antiques and a pair of Gandhi glasses gifted to him, the police said on Wednesday.

Over 50 people questioned

The police have questioned over 50 people since the incident on November 29, but there has been no breakthrough so far.

According to the police, the robbery happened in the early hours of November 29.

Mr. Tharoor later approached the police with a complaint, alleging that the burglars climbed the wall of his official residence to break in.

Among the missing items, Mr. Tharoor told the police, were an antique Nataraja idol, 12 small Ganesha idols, and 10 small Hanuman idols.

Office burgled too

His office, too, was allegedly burgled with a pen drive and an internet dongle missing.

Apart from this, the Lok Sabha member’s also lost an award given to him by Prime Minister Modi for his involvement in the Swachh Bharat campaign, the police said.

While the incident has raised questions over policing in an area that is considered high security, investigators said the incident could be the handiwork of vagabonds.

Case registered

Earlier, a dagger gifted to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was stolen from the Nehru Memorial Museum, which is also in the New Delhi area.

A case under section 380 (theft in dwelling house, whoever commits theft in any building, tent or vessel, which building, tent or vessel is used as a human dwelling) has been registered at the Tuglakh Road police station.