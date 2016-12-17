Tempers run high in Western UP

more-in

Despite the onset of winter, people of western Uttar Pradesh are a simmering lot due to the continuing cash crunch, with incidents of violence or unrest at banks being reported almost daily.

On Thursday, locals in Bulandshahr dragged a bank manager on to the road after they were told that there was no cash.

The incident took place at the Punjab National Bank branch in Sanauta village. The locals also blocked Gulaoti-Sikandrabad road for over two hours.

‘Unfair’ treatment

Once the police arrived to pacify the protesters, locals alleged that the bank was operating “unfairly” as Rs.24,000 were given to some customers while others got only Rs.10,000.

Meanwhile, the bank staff said it is difficult to work under such a threatening environment.

“Bad elements held me hostage and manhandled me. They tore my clothes. It is difficult to work under such circumstances,” Sanauta Keshav Karothia, the branch manager at Punjab National Bank, told The Hindu.

Cause for concern

“This is not the first incident. Almost daily, such incidents are reported in Bulandshahr and neighbouring districts. On November 30, one of my branch staff was thrashed by customers,” Mr. Karothia said.

“We are given just Rs.8 lakh daily. However, my branch demands Rs.50 lakh a day. On Thursday, no branch of Punjab National Bank in Bulandshahr and Aligarh received cash. There are 112 branches in both the districts. Entertaining everybody is not possible,” Mr. Karothia said.

Damage to property

At Barauli in Mathura on Wednesday, locals damaged motorcycles belonging to the staff of Syndicate Bank. Some tried to break open the gate of the building, but the police reached in time to control the mob.

The staff told the police that the bank had got only Rs.4.5 lakh in cash, all of which was disbursed to customers by 4 p.m. Bank manager Rajesh Kumar said the branch is operating “transparently”.

On the same day, some locals tried to damage the property belonging to an HDFC Bank branch in Bulandshahr after they were told that the bank had run out of cash.

A similar incident was reported from Pahasu branch of Punjab National Bank in Bulandshahr.

Supply gap

Over a month after demonetisation was announced, currency shortage continues to plague UP-NCR areas, especially the rural section. Both banks and post offices are running dry. Bank branches are getting just about Rs.10 lakh per day against the average demand for over Rs.30 lakh per day. Bank branches in rural areas are giving only Rs.5,000 to Rs.10,000 to each customer against the cap of Rs.24,000.

Since most farmers have accounts in post offices, the staff have been working round the clock to cater to them.

The average post office has just three to four workers for thousands of customers. To add to their woes, the post offices do not have cash to entertain daily visitors.

“We are working 12 to 14 hours daily. People do not care if we have currency. They feel we are intentionally not providing cash. We are still getting Rs.10 lakh per day against our demand of Rs.30 lakh per day,” Baghpat Postmaster Subhash Sharma told The Hindu.

Post offices in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Noida and Greater Noida have reported a similar predicament.

SBI Gulawathi branch manager Harish Rawat said people are also stockpiling currency in fear that they may not get cash in the future.

Stocking of cash

“As the entire nation reels under cash crunch, there are people, especially the salaried class, who are withdrawing the maximum amount despite them having no need for the cash. They fear that they will not get currency in the future. They are holding cash, which is also creating a problem.”

(The writer is a freelance journalist)