Delhi

Temperatures remains warmer than usual

more-in

It is that time of the year when Delhiites have taken their woollens out of hibernation and hung them in the cupboard after sunning them.

‘Chilly’

However, the weather simply refuses to get “chilly” enough to allow them to wear woollens all day.

The temperature on Sunday was warmer than usual for the last week of November.

Maximum temperature

The minimum was recorded at 13.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees warmer than the average for the season, while the maximum was 29.6 degrees Celsius, also four degrees warmer than usual.

The forecast for next week too does not show signs of the weather getting cooler, with temperatures likely to hover around between 28 degrees and 13 degrees.

Mist likely

According to the Meteorological Department, Monday is expected to have clear skies, with a bit of mist likely in the morning.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2016 1:22:02 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Temperatures-remains-warmer-than-usual/article16712188.ece

© The Hindu