Temperatures remains warmer than usual

It is that time of the year when Delhiites have taken their woollens out of hibernation and hung them in the cupboard after sunning them.

‘Chilly’

However, the weather simply refuses to get “chilly” enough to allow them to wear woollens all day.

The temperature on Sunday was warmer than usual for the last week of November.

Maximum temperature

The minimum was recorded at 13.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees warmer than the average for the season, while the maximum was 29.6 degrees Celsius, also four degrees warmer than usual.

The forecast for next week too does not show signs of the weather getting cooler, with temperatures likely to hover around between 28 degrees and 13 degrees.

Mist likely

According to the Meteorological Department, Monday is expected to have clear skies, with a bit of mist likely in the morning.