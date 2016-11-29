Teenager shot dead in Greater Noida

more-in

A 17-year-old boy was reportedly shot dead outside Parsvnath Estate here on Monday morning following a dispute. The police suspect that the incident was triggered by an argument between a security guard and a home tutor over entry into the group housing society.

CCTV footage

The police are now examining CCTV footage, according to which one person is reportedly seen signalling towards the victim.

Identified as Deepak alias Sunny, the deceased hailed from Dedha village in Greater Noida. Enrolled at the Shri Amichand Inter-College here, the deceased was in his uniform at the time of the incident. However, he had allegedly not attended school since October 21. He lived in Omicron Sector with his family.

Home tutor Rajiv, who was Sunny’s neighbour, had gone to Parsvnath Estate, where he took classes. “A heated argument ensued between him and the security guard at the entry gate. Rajiv then called Sunny to the spot, who came there and allegedly scolded the guard,” said a senior police officer.

Brothers involved

Two brothers, who are believed to be residents of the society, came to the spot. One of them reportedly held Sunny by the hand while the other shot him. They then fled in a car.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh, an FIR has been lodged. “A team has been formed. We have identified the suspects and are likely to crack the case soon,” she said.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)