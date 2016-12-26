Teenager killed in accident

more-in

A 17-year-old youth was crushed under a tractor on Sunday morning while two of his friends were injured while on their way to a tuition class on a scooter in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit. The police said the trio was not wearing helmets.

The accident took place around 11.15 a.m., when the three students were heading towards their tuition centre, which is located next to a bus stand near the Najafgarh police station. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the truck hit them from behind.

“Sumit fell on one side of the road while his friends fell on the other side. A tractor coming from behind ran over Sumit before the driver could apply brakes. The locals raised an alarm, after which a PCR call was made. All of them were rushed to a hospital, where Sumit was declared dead on arrival. The other two were administered first aid,” said a senior police officer.

The driver of the tractor was held by the crowd and handed over to the police.