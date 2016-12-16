Teen raped, two ‘friends’ held

more-in

A 13-year-old has accused two of her friends of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of celebrating her birthday in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the girl claimed that she was given a spiked drink that left her unconscious. When she woke up, she found that she had been raped and that the accused duo had thrown her near a hospital in west Delhi.

According to Vijay Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), one of the accused, a 17-year-old boy, has been apprehended. An 18-year-old boy, identified as Sahil, was arrested late on Tuesday evening.

Family informed

The incident came to light at around 3 p.m., when a passer-by spotted a girl lying by the roadside, asking for help. Once the passer-by approached her, she disclosed that she was thrown on the road by the duo who had sexually assaulted her, said a senior police officer.

The 13-year-old called her father using the passer-by’s phone, after which she went to her house and narrated the ordeal to her parents.

Recalling the sequence of events, the teenager told the police that she was told by the 17-year-old that he would celebrate her birthday at a spa, which was also his workplace. She, another minor girl and the two accused went to the spa. She was served the spiked drink, following which the duo allegedly took turns to rape her.

Medical examination confirms rape

The girl’s family took her to the nearby police station, where she gave her statement. Medical examination has confirmed rape. The police said a team was formed and by late Tuesday evening, both the accused were held. The police said they have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) and relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Uttam Nagar police station. Further investigations are on.