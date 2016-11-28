Teen killed over ‘love triangle’

more-in

Victim called to secluded area and stabbed multiple times, accused missing

In what the Delhi Police suspect to be a case of a love triangle, a teenager in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar was stabbed to death by another on Saturday night, after the two got into an argument over a girl they both claimed to be in a relationship with. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Salauddin.

The Hindu is withholding the name of the suspect as a police officer associated with the probe said his age can be verified only after he is apprehended.

Mutual friend’s call

The incident took place around 8.30 p.m. According to the police, the suspect, who is currently absconding, had allegedly called the victim to a secluded area.

Mahtab, Salauddin’s brother-in-law, said he received a call from one Imran, who was known to both the victim and the accused, on Saturday evening. “Salauddin did not realise that Imran had called at the instance of the suspect,” he said.

“The suspect called him to a secluded area through Imran and stabbed him multiple times. He then fled the scene,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP (West).

Argument over girl

Mr. Mahtab added that Imran took Salauddin to a hospital late in the evening him after learning that he was injured.

It was Imran who told the family about the incident and the matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Another officer added that preliminary investigation has revealed that the duo got into an argument over a girl, who both claimed was their girlfriend.

“Their friends said that both of them were in touch with the girl, who allegedly assured both that she would settle down with them,” said the officer.

Family stages protest

Meanwhile, the family and neighbours of the victim staged a protest outside the police station and demanded that the accused be arrested soon. “Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who has been identified, but is absconding. We have registered a case of murder at Nihal Vihar police station,” said Mr. Kumar.