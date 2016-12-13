Tax amnesty scheme for builders closes today

more-in

: Launched with a view to recover the tax, interest, penalty and other dues payable by builders under the Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003, the Haryana Alternative Tax Compliance Scheme for Contractors, 2016 closes on Tuesday.

Good response

The scheme has received good response from the builders in Haryana and those who do not opt to use this one-time amnesty scheme would be proceeded against under the penal provisions of the law, said a press statement issued by the Haryana government.

75 % remaining

Dilbagh Singh, Joint Director, Excise & Taxation, told The Hindu that 120 builders in Gurugram had already opted for the scheme and deposited Rs.130 crore to the exchequer. “The amount deposited is 25 per cent of the total liability and the remaining 75 per cent will be paid by them in three instalments in the next nine months,” said Mr. Singh.

Recovering liabilities

The builders aspiring to opt for this scheme may apply online till December 13, 2016 by visiting the official website of the Excise and Taxation Department.

The Haryana government had, on September 12 this year, introduced the Haryana Alternative Tax Compliance Scheme for Contractors, 2016 with a view to recover the tax, interest, penalty or other dues payable by builders under the Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003.

On the one hand the scheme enables the government to recover the tax/dues for the period prior to April 1, 2014 which proved difficult to recover due to unending litigations. On the other hand, it is also beneficial to buyers as it fixes the tax payable by the builders to 1.05 per cent and removes the uncertainty about the rate of tax.