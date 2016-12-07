Tamilians mourn Jayalalithaa’s death

more-in

As a sea of humanity gathered to pay their last respects to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa in Chennai, only a few turned up at Tamil Nadu Bhawan and Delhi Tamil Sangam in the national capital. Both venues had placed a portrait of the departed leader allowing people to come and offer floral tributes.

On hearing the news late on Monday night, Tamilians residing in the city stopped by in the morning on their way to work or dropped in during the day to join others from their home State to talk about the charismatic leader and reflect on her life.

Paying respect

At Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, visitors posed for photographs with her portrait and clicked pictures of themselves offering flowers. In the lobby of the bhawan, a large television on mute played a video that showcased the various achievements of Ms. Jayalalithaa and reminded visitors of the numerous schemes she had launched for the benefit of the poor.

Beyond politics

P. Ramesh, a retired school teacher who was at the bhavan, said: “I have come here to meet other people from Tamil Nadu who understand what a loss her death is. Delhiites do not seem to understand how big an icon she is and the remarkable journey of her life.”

Mr. Ramesh added that he had followed Ms. Jayalalithaa’s life as she made her transition from actress to politician. Mr. Ramesh said he was not affiliated to her political party but appreciated Ms. Jayalalithaa’s schemes that provided subsidies for the poor.

Food for thought

Outside the Delhi Tamil Sangam, people discussed the leader’s death over a south Indian breakfast and cups of coffee at a popular eatery. While the conversation between people was mostly in Tamil, one diner translated it into Hindi for the benefit of others.

“Do you know that here, this dosa costs Rs.70. Back home in Tamil Nadu, due to an initiative by Ms. Jayalalithaa, one can eat breakfast for Re.1 and lunch for Rs.5,” said Venu Guruswami, much to the disbelief of other people digging into their “tiffin”.