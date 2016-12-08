T2 ready to take off in new avatar

All new: Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, under renovation now, will soon buzz with activity.

After remaining almost defunct for more than six years, Delhi airport’s Terminal 2, the erstwhile international terminal, is ready to take off again in a new avatar.

The Terminal 2, once labelled one of the world’s worst international terminals, has been completely refurbished and given a new look. From mid January, the 30-year-old terminal will host operations for domestic flights of budget carriers.

Though it’s not been finalised yet, GoAir and SpiceJet are likely to shift operations from the domestic Terminal 1D to Terminal 2.

Bursting at seams

Terminal 1D, which accommodates IndiGo apart from these two airlines, is bursting at the seams and the private airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) has got the go-ahead to expand the present structure to accommodate the ever-increasing footfall.

For the expansion to take place, however, DIAL needs to shift out some airlines to Terminal 2 for at least two years.

Contemporary look

The Terminal 2, which was IGIA’s international terminal since 1986, was mothballed after the state-of-the-art Terminal 3 started operations from July 2010.

DIAL has now refurbished the old terminal with a contemporary look and is also relaying the roads leading to and from the terminal.

The interiors of the terminal have been redone with new flooring and false ceiling, apart from steel cladding of its pillars. Check-in counters have already been installed and giant information display screens have started functioning.

DIAL has already started working on putting up signages that would guide passengers to Terminal 2 because with three functional terminals now, it is quite likely for the passengers to get confused. Proper signages are of particular importance as Terminal 2 is located closer to Terminal 3 than the domestic Terminal 1D that is nearly 5 km away.

Expansion plan

DIAL has embarked on a major expansion plan for Terminal 1D, which will see its size go up from the present 53,000 square metre to 1,33,000 square metre in the next three years.

At present, it is expanding the terminal on the airside and it will be able to cater to 18 million passengers per annum. In three years, it is expected to cater to 30 million passengers per annum.

DIAL expects to cater to more than 100 million passengers per annum at Terminal 3 and Terminal 1D.

It plans to build a new Terminal – Terminal 4, next to Terminal 3, which will cater exclusively to domestic flights, while Terminal 3 would be used as an international terminal.