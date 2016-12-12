Swaraj India to hold rally on black money

more-in

: Swaraj India, led by former Aam Aadmi Party founders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, will hold a ‘Halla Bol’ rally on black money at Jantar Mantar on December 18, the party announced on Sunday.

Mr. Bhushan is scheduled to lead the rally which, the party said in a statement, sought answers to questions regarding the effect that demonetisation was supposed to have on black money.

“Will demonetisation indeed affect black money? Is the government’s resolve to take steps on black money strong enough? Could this demonetisation narrative be a red herring for diverting our attention from the bigger questions pertaining black money?” the statement said.

Black money, the party said, was the talking point in the country today, with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre claiming to have conducted the biggest attack on it, but the truth “remains beyond these pretensions”.

‘Fight against black money’

According to the party, the people of the country need to embark on “a truthful fight against black money and corruption, not a fixed match between the government and the Opposition.”