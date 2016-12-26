Swaraj India challenges AAP to debate on funding

more-in

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that its party donors were bring harassed by the government, Swaraj India claimed that the list of donors submitted to the Election Commission (EC) and tax authorities was different from the one the AAP has put up on its website.

On Sunday, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav challenged the AAP leaders to a debate on its sources of funding.

Hazare’s rebuke

Incidentally, the AAP had challenged the Congress and the BJP on Saturday to a public debate at Jantar Mantar on their sources of funding. On Friday, anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare rebuked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not putting the list of party donors on the AAP website.

As per the website, the last donation received by the AAP was Rs.15,249 from 14 donors on July 6, 2016. When one clicks on the link to the donation list, a message, “under construction... New version coming soon”, appears. However, all other links on the website are working and one can even donate to the party online. The AAP is under fire from the Opposition for alleged discrepancies in donations.

‘Donors targeted’

The AAP, which had taken the donors’ list off its website in June this year, has alleged its donors are “being targeted” by tax authorities.

“Why did the party present two different lists of contributions, one to the tax authorities and EC, and another to the public on its website? Why do the two lists not match? What did the party wish to conceal?” said Swaraj India spokesperson Anupam.

Alleging that the AAP “collected crore of rupees in cash” in Punjab, he questioned where the money has been deposited since it “does not have a bank account in Punjab”.