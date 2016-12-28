Swaraj India attacks govt over ‘discrepancies’

more-in

Swaraj India, the Yogendra Yadav-led fledgling party, on Tuesday rubbished AAP's claim that it had removed the list of donors from the party website as authorities were targeting them. Terming the explanation as “ridiculous”, Swaraj India said if over 90 per cent of AAP’s funding is through proper channels as claimed by it, agencies should have the necessary details in any case.

‘AAP backs off debate’

“How would the removal of this list from the public domain help the donors? The Aam Aadmi Party has shied away from taking up Swaraj India’s challenge to debate on party funding. It is unfortunate to see that the party, after coming to power doesn’t even have the democratic spirit or courage to face straight questions related to its own political funding,” it said in a statement.

Swaraj India also sought to corner AAP on the issue of “discrepancies” in the donors’ list submitted by the party to tax officials and what had been put up on its website. AAP has described the error as “inadvertent”.

“This again is incredulous. How come the party made these errors for two consecutive years? Why were these not corrected even after first notice from IT authorities?” Swaraj India asked. PTI