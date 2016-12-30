Delhi

Suspension arbitrary, say JNU students

more-in

Eleven students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday said the Proctor’s Office has adopted the “vindictive” and “arbitrary” method of slapping students with suspension notices on false and trumped-up charges, with utter disregard for democratic processes of fact finding and enquiries.

The students said they have been accused of disrupting the Academic Council meeting despite a statement by the administration contradicting this claim.

University statement

A university statement on Monday had said that the Academic Council meeting was conducted successfully, and that it was after the meeting that some students who were protesting outside entered the room.

The students have submitted a joint reply refuting the charges in the notices served to them.

They have also demanded that the JNU Academic Council meet be reconvened, and conducted in a fair and democratic manner on or before January 11.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2016 2:15:16 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Suspension-arbitrary-say-JNU-students/article16960959.ece

© The Hindu