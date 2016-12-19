Sushma to play good Samaritan again

more-in

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has agreed to help the family of Gopal Ram in bringing back his mortal remains from Japan, a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to her in this regard.

Ms. Swaraj, who recently underwent a kidney transplant and is still recovering, took to Twitter on Sunday. “We will bear all the expenses and do this without delay [sic],” she tweeted.

DCW chief wrote to Sushma

The DCW chief had written to the Union Minister after Radha Debi, Gopal’s wife, approached the commission saying the family was unable to bring back the body due to financial constraints.

Gopal Ram (48), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, had gone to Tokyo in September last year to look for a job. He died due to a cardiac arrest on December 10. “The family is severely distressed and needs your kind support. As we are all aware, you have been extremely proactive in resolving such matters. Therefore, I am forwarding the representation along with this letter for your kind perusal. Hoping for your support in this matter,” Ms. Maliwal had written.

Man died of heart attack

Gopal was working as a cook in Tokyo, but was fired after three months, said a relative. He then started working with a local shop. His financial condition reportedly added to his distress. On December 10, the family received a call from Gopal’s colleague, saying that he had died after suffering a heart attack.

“We have been in touch with the Indian Embassy in Japan and have also written to the MEA, but they asked us to arrange several documents. It is becoming difficult for us as we are not financially stable. We want the Centre’s help in bringing back the body of my father,” Gopal’s son Jatin had told the media.