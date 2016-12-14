Sushma shifted out of ICU: AIIMS

more-in

: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant last Saturday, was on Tuesday shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is recovering well, according to a statement released by the hospital authorities on Tuesday evening.

The 64-year-old Minister is likely to be discharged in another seven to 10 days, senior hospital officials said. “Ms. Swaraj has been moved out of the ICU to a private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre. Her post-surgery recovery is along the expected lines,” AIIMS director Dr. M. C. Misra said.

He said her recovery is being closely monitored by a team of transplant surgeons, physicians (endocrinologist, nephrologist, cardiologist and pulmonologist) and anaesthetist besides critical care expert, physiotherapist and transplant specialists.

“She is likely to be discharged in another seven to 10 days,” Dr. Misra added.

Ms. Swaraj had undergone a kidney transplant on Saturday with the organ being harvested from a living unrelated donor. According to Dr. Misra, the woman who donated her kidney to the minister is also in the process of being discharged.

“The Minister was shifted to the ICU after the transplant and kept in isolation to avoid any infection,” a senior doctor at AIIMS said.

AIIMS had earlier stated that Ms. Swaraj’s surgery was successful and uneventful.