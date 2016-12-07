Sushma’s transplant likely this week

more-in

: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is expected to undergo a kidney transplant at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here later this week or early next week, according to a source at AIIMS who added that the pre-transplant process was complete.

“The work-up of both the recipient (Sushma) and the donor is complete. Both of them have undergone multiple tests to avoid co-morbidity. HLA-matching test in case of an unrelated donor is not essential. We have performed the crossmatch and a series of blood and immunological tests and have found both of them fit for the procedure,” a doctor said.

AIIMS team

The surgery will be performed by a team of experts constituted by AIIMS. “Living, unrelated donor could be anyone who is emotionally attached to the recipient, such as a friend, a relative, a neighbour or an in-law. As no suitable donor was available in the immediate family, the transplant will be done with the kidney from a living, unrelated donor. As of now the transplant is scheduled to take place this weekend. The clearance from the authorisation committee has been obtained,” he added.

Ms. Swaraj is diabetic and undergoes dialysis thrice a week, said an AIIMS doctor.