Students hurt in accident

Four children were injured in north Delhi’s Burari on Friday morning after the school van they were travelling in overturned. The van was carrying seven children.

The children, who were rushed to a hospital, were discharged soon after. The police are now on the lookout for the driver, who managed to escape despite locals giving chase.

The incident, meanwhile, prompted the Delhi Traffic Police to carry out a drive against vehicles not authorised to carry school children or other passengers.