Street food fest in Capital

This weekend, Delhiites will be able to sample 300 different regional cuisines from 25 States at the National Street Food Festival that will bring together around 500 vendors from across the country.

The three-day festival starting on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will feature 140 food stalls, including those selling authentic dishes from Jammu and Kashmir as well as traditional cuisine from Guwahati. The eighth edition of the festival, organised by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), will offer visitors the option of cashless payment. The street vendors would be trained on using e-wallets for transactions on Thursday.

Safety and hygiene

The festival will also have musical performances and interactive sessions with chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Kunal Kapur. The FSSAI would also sensitise vendors on food safety and hygiene.

Pawan Agarwal, the CEO of FSSAI, said at a press conference here on Wednesday that 20,000 street vendors in Delhi had already been trained under the ‘Clean Street Food’ project, which was launched by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in March 2016.