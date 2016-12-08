Stray dogs eat dead baby in Bulandshahr

more-in

In a gory incident, a pack of dogs mauled a baby’s body in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Wednesday and also attacked locals who tried to chase them away.

The police, who have sent the remains for autopsy, are unable to identify the child as the dogs had eaten the upper part of the body.

The incident, which took place in Ram Nagar in Gulaothi, Bulandshahr, has triggered panic in the area.

Body may have been dumped

The police suspect that the child may have been dumped.

“Prima facie, it appears that the child was a newborn. We have tried to identify the child through local sources, but nobody has come forward yet,” Bupender Singh, SHO, Gulaothi police station told The Hindu.

Locals, meanwhile, tried to scare the dogs away. According to eyewitnesses, the dogs did not let go easily.

“I will not forget what I saw on Wednesday. A dog had picked up the child by the head and was dragging it to a vacant area. We tried to rescue the body, but the dogs attacked us,” said Man Singh Chauhan, a local.

“We received a call from Ram Nagar in Gulaothi police station area. Acting on the information, a police team was dispatched to the scene, which recovered the lower part of the child’s body,” said Mr. Singh.

Case registered

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and lodged an FIR under section 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Mr. Singh while adding that local authorities had been informed about the incident.

The dogs that attacked the child are yet to be captured. “We are not letting our kids go out after the incident. We fear the dogs may attack again. I hope the dogs are caught soon,” said Vinod Kumar, another local.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)