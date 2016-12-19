Delhi

Strangled to death

A 38-year-old man was allegedly murdered by three men who used his own muffler to strangle him in south-west Delhi’s Gopal Nagar on Saturday night. The victim has been identified as Surkesh, said the police.

While the murder is said to be the outcome of an argument the victim had with the visitors, the incident has orphaned his three children from two spouses.

The police said that in the past both his wives had committed suicide because of his drinking habits.

Police said that they received a PCR call regarding the murder of a man at 9 p.m., soon after which they reached the spot and rushed the man to a hospital. There, the doctors declared him brought dead.

An eyewitness told the police that the men were sitting inside Surkesh’s house and drinking. Minutes later, she heard two men shouting at each other.

The police said that the men had been drinking together for nearly four hours and got into an argument before three of them attacked Surkesh.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage to identify those men,” said Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West).

