Stage set for Faridabad civic polls

more-in

: After a landslide victory for the BJP in the Chandigarh municipal elections recently, the stage is set for another political battle between the Congress and the BJP in the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad next month.

No symbols

Keeping with its over two-decade-old tradition, the Congress has not allotted symbols to the candidates for the elections to the municipal elections but the party would support the candidates adhering to the ideology of the party. “We never fight the municipal or Panchayat elections on symbol. But we do support those candidates who adhere to the ideology of the Congress party,” said Tigaon Congress MLA Lalit Nagar.

‘Demonetisation an issue’

Claiming that the party would return to power in the municipality, Mr. Nagar said that the inconvenience caused to people because of demonetisation and the lack of development in the city would be two major issues for the elections. He claimed that despite Faridabad winning a Smart City berth and the government assuring a large expenditure on infrastructure, little was done on the ground. There is also a sense of resentment among the locals as the BJP has failed to keep its poll promises, said Mr. Nagar, adding that the political equation in Faridabad municipal elections was different from Chandigarh, where the BJP had registered a massive victory.

Though fought on local issues like sanitation, water and roads, the results of the Faridabad municipal election, the first major election two years after the BJP came to power in the State, would be seen as a vote for the BJP's performance at the State and the Centre.

Support of common man

However, riding on the back of the win in the Chandigarh municipal election, the local unit of the BJP hopes to register a big victory at Faridabad as well. Local BJP leader Anil Pratap Singh said the party's victory at Chandigarh and several other elections across the country since demonetisation reflected the support of the common man and there was nothing for the BJP to fear.