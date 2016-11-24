Staff crunch hits Delhi Police

The densely-populated north, central and outer districts also face a shortage of around 300 policemen each.>File photo: Sandeep Saxen

: The number of policemen working in different districts in the Capital is less than the sanctioned strength, with the shortage ranging anywhere between 45 and 545, a report by voluntary organisation Praja Foundation has found.

The report has suggested a nine per cent shortfall in all field units put together, which is marginally less than the 10 per cent the organisation put out last year.

Compiled with the help of data collected through Right to Information (RTI) queries, the report says that there are 34,983 officers and personnel of all ranks working in the 11 police districts and Airport duties, as against a sanctioned strength of 38,340 — a difference of 3,357.

The report has considered data up to March 2016.

The staff crunch seems to have hit the south and south-east districts the worst, which include colonies like Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas and Vasant Vihar, apart from hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung, and educational institutions like Delhi University’s South Campus and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

While the densely-populated north, central and outer districts also face a shortage of around 300 policemen each, the south district tops with a total shortfall of around 500.

In contrast, the south-west district has a shortfall of only 45 policemen, which is two per cent of its staff capacity, while the east district, which is just 208 policemen short, comes next.

Interestingly, the Praja Foundation has found that between 2014-2015 and the corresponding period a year later, the number of police personnel fell by 880 instead of increasing. This shortfall is indicative of the force as a whole — in its entire sanctioned capacity, including districts, specialised units, battalions and those on dedicated security duty.

A total of 76,237 policemen are working in Delhi as against the sanctioned capacity of 82,378, which which has come down from 77,117 last year.