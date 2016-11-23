Sponsors adoptive parents of child: HC

more-in

: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld a family court order terming a couple the legally adoptive parents of a child who was brought to India from Nepal by another woman with no details of his parentage. The child was brought to India at the age of one-and-half years by a woman, who later enrolled him in a Tibetan NGO in Dharamshala.

Couple from U.S.

Justice Indermeet Kaur upheld a 2015 order of the family court, Saket, appointing his sponsor as his adoptive father. The adoption was challenged by the NGO Tibetan Children’s Village (TVC) School, Dharamshala, where he was enrolled on August 8, 2008.

The couple, who are permanent residents of the United States but temporarily reside in north India, approached TVC for sponsoring the child’s education. They were allowed to meet the child periodically and go on winter vacations together.

In January 2012, when the child was holidaying with the couple, the woman who had bought the child from Nepal approached the TVC to take him back to New Delhi for possible relocation to France.

The couple were asked to bring the child back on January 13, 2013, but they approached the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and obtained an order restraining the child from being forcibly taken outside India. In December 2014, they obtained guardianship of the child from a Shimla court.

Challenged in HC

The NGO challenged the order in the Himachal Pradesh High Court but later withdrew its application.

In the meantime, the couple moved a family court in Saket and were appointed adoptive parents of the child in May 2015. It was the NGO’s challenge to this order that was being decided by the Delhi High Court.

The NGO said the family court had no jurisdiction as the child was from Nepal and that the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) guidelines and Hague convention had been overlooked.

Juvenile Justice Act

Justice Kaur held that being an orphan and having been placed with the NGO, the Juvenile Justice Act was applicable and CARA guidelines had to be adhered to.

The court noted: “It was not as if respondents no.1 and 2 [the adoptive parents] were sleeping over their rights or not making any effort to legalise the adoption of the child. They had made all out efforts to do the needful. ...They... approached the Central Tibetan Administration, but its non-recognition by their... government [U.S.] left them with no option but to approach the family court...”