Speeding truck kills 2 in west Delhi

: Two elderly women were killed when a speeding truck hit one of them and then overturned on the car of the second on the Raja Garden stretch of Ring Road on Thursday. At least six others were injured in the incident.

According to the police, the accident happened around 6.45 a.m. near ESI Hospital, when a speeding container truck with a Haryana number plate was moving towards Punjabi Bagh.

“A woman was crossing the road at that instant. The driver applied brakes, but was unable to stop the vehicle at the right time. He ended up hitting the pedestrian and ramming a divider,” said an eyewitness.

The 52-year-old deceased is yet to be identified.

Severe damage

“The truck then overturned, crossing onto the other carriageway, and hitting two cars— a red Honda Amaze and a white Alto,” said a senior police officer.

The Honda Amaze was occupied by Azadpur resident Murti Devi (65), her granddaughter Tripti Garg and the latter’s classmate Shubham Mishra.

They received injuries of varying degrees and were rushed to a hospital, where Ms. Devi later died.

Tripti is said to be critical, while Shubham is said to be stable.

All the occupants of the Alto, who were headed to AIIMS, were also injured.

Case registered

A case under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (337. Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. Hunt is on for the truck driver.