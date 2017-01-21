Special provision in budget for new ‘Chhath’ ghats: govt

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to make a special financial provision in its upcoming Budget for setting up sufficient numbers of ‘Chhath’ ghats across the Capital. The move seems to be aimed at wooing Poorvanchali voters ahead of the municipal elections slated for April.

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all MLAs, along with officers concerned, on February 10 on the setting up of new ‘Chhath’ ghats. “We have decided to make special provision of separate funds in the 2017-18 Budget,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister added that a monitoring panel will be set up to look after the construction work and ensure their completion by October when ‘Chhath’ will take place this year. Delhi has around 40 lakh Poorvanchali voters who play a key role in the municipal elections.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been appointed as the nodal agency, which will build these ghats. Earlier, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) used to look after such works.

There were around 300 ghats at the time of ‘Chhath’ festival last year. Some of them are permanent structures.