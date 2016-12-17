Special camps from next week to help workers open bank accounts

more-in

Special camps will be held from December 19 to 24 to assist organised and unorganised sector workers and migrant labourers to open bank accounts, as per the directions of the Haryana government.

A nodal officer will be deputed from each bank to work at the camps in a particular area.

The camps will be held in association with the Labour Department, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

The Labour Department has been entrusted with holding camps in Manesar Industrial Area, Udyog Vihars, Sector 37 Industrial Area, Daulatabad Industrial Area, Laxman Vihar Industrial Area and all other industrial pockets. Lead District Manager R. C. Nayak will be the overall co-ordinators of all banks.

Establishments having a large number of organised and unorganised workers without bank accounts have been told to contact their official bankers with the list of workers and their nodal officers from the Human Resource department.

Migrant labourers

The camps for migrant labourers will be held at Bhuteshwar Mandir Chowk, Sector 4-5 Chowk, Sikanderpur-Bristol Chowk and at Sector 22-23 Labour Chowk where migrant labourers assemble for their daily work.

Two nodal officers from the Labour Department will provide the logistic support at the spot to the bankers.

Accounts will be opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana for those not having a Permanent Account Number or supporting documents to open a regular savings accounts.

Jan Dhan accounts

Employers have also been requested to furnish a letter stating the name of the workers employed in their establishment, their permanent and local address and certifying the photograph and signature of the labourer, which will be helpful in opening the Jan Dhan accounts.

The accounts are being opened on a war-footing to ensure that salaries of workers can be credited to their accounts from December onwards.