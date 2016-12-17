South Delhi parking to go cashless next week

more-in

Parking lots across South Delhi will offer digital payment options from next week in order to encourage users to go cashless.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s parking facilities will accept payments via mobile wallets and cards, Standing Committee chairperson Shailender Singh said on Friday. The option of paying in cash will also remain.

“With the shortage of cash currently, many people have started using e-wallets. We also need to keep up with the changing preferences and cater to those who don’t want to pay in cash,” he said.

Contractors and operators of SDMC’s 116 surface-level parking lots and six multi-level facilities have been asked to start taking digital payments.

The SDMC has also started accepting card payments at its zonal offices and citizen service bureaus for payment of property tax, birth and death certificate fees, etc.