Some respite after coldest day of season

After a frosty Christmas that saw the daytime temperature plummet to 15.4 degrees Celsius, the maximum was back to near normal at 22.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature overnight was 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Zero visibility at airport

Dense fog in the morning resulted in the delay of 40 trains and led to rescheduling of 17 others.

There was zero visibility at 5.30 a.m. at the Delhi airport, which improved to 100 metres at 8.30 a.m., after returning to normal. However, airport officials informed that there was no disruption to air traffic due to weather conditions.

Forecast for Tuesday

As per the forecast for Tuesday, clear skies during the day with a possibility of shallow fog in the morning can be expected.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are expected to settle at 23 and nine degrees Celsius respectively.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded its coldest day of December, with the maximum temperature settling at 15.4 degrees Celsius.