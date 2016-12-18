Some body, speak up

It is not an easy time to be a responsible citizen anywhere in the world. We live in an atmosphere where it is increasingly difficult for a concerned individual to raise a voice against majoritarian views, whether towards marginalised groups, or towards planet earth itself.

Disturbed by this damaging apathy, performing artist and Yoga practitioner Navtej Johar has always taken a holistic approach to his art, with the awareness that society is a network, and that what affects one or two is going to affect all of us sooner or later.

This Wednesday he has organised a panel discussion, “Body at the Centre: Narratives, Practices, Affects” featuring panellists Sadanand Menon, Meera Nanda and Sundar Sarukkai. The themes of the discussions, to be held at New Delhi’s India International Centre, came out of Johar’s rising concern with the growing social intolerance of ideas and lifestyles not compatible with the views of the majority. “One of the reasons we are going through all this is that our histories have been so falsified. We’re very muddled in our heads,” says Johar.

While Menon will speak on “Recovering the Body and its Lost History in Dance”, Nanda’s topic is “Darwin, Newton, and Patanjali: Re-reading Swami Vivekananda’s Raja Yoga,” while Sarukkai’s is “Bodypolis and the Idea of Freedom.”

Founder and artistic director of Abhyas Trust in New Delhi, Johar is known for his initiatives regarding the city and its relationship with its residents, including his work with children centring on urban design, the wider application of aesthetics and Abhyas’ campaign for the protection of animals.

“I’ve come to realise people are so misinformed,” he remarks. “It’s important to inform them a bit, to inspire them.”

Take for example, the practices of the Yoga system as expounded by Patanjali in the Yoga Sutras. “Yoga has become (synonymous with) ‘union with god’,” he says. “Patanjali categorically offers the option of believing or not believing in God. Is ke upar aisa kaala baadal chhaa gaya hai! (This point has been completely blacked out (in the popular dialogue).”

Part of the problem is that “we confuse history, mythology and philosophy.” The ideas we have about ourselves and our bodies are “constructed ideas,” says Johar. The history of dance and Yoga have been refashioned for the generations of modern India he states, to the extent that they have come to be deeply influenced by Vedanta.

“It’s no coincidence that both are embodied practices — one female and one male. Both these practices were tamed and domesticated in the 19th Century.”

The irony that “something that is essentially body-dismissive has come to influence an embodied practice” has spurred Johar to investigate and critique accepted notions.

“Philosophy is essentially an enquiry,” he points out. “We think Indian philosophy is only mythological and religious. But philosophies are also rational.”

For the past year approximately, he has been organising sessions of the Abhyas Study Group. “We go to original texts, not commentaries, and we have one person who knows Sanskrit,” he explains. The group tries to grasp what are the “assumptions, postulations, positions, what are they rejecting, what do they accept?”

A translator or commentator inevitably brings to the work a personal viewpoint, hence the group’s adherence to original texts. He points out that more than ever when reading a text, “Today it is important to understand what is the underlying agenda,” so as to be able to draw informed conclusions.

These study sessions led to the idea of the Abhyas Lecture Series. The attempt is to initiate enquiry as opposed to acceptance of ideas floated as ‘sacred truths’; to investigate how we can “look at our body with a renewed sense of autonomy and self-reliance.” Because for Johar, “the body is at the centre”. If the dancing body and the “wild, militant” yogic body were disenfranchised by being “tamed”, “domesticated” and “de-sexed,” the Indian cities, he says, are not less than “contemptuous of the body”.

Political motives that interfere with the free dissemination of accurate information, and a seeming impatience with principles of social justice, are widely prevalent phenomena. They have historically interfered with free enquiry, and the ills of Indian society today exemplify the results of these phenomena. Many self-respecting people avoid red-flagging perceived injustices or fallacies, not only in public but also in private social interactions, believing that by not getting involved they are somehow safeguarding their personal well-being and that of the individuals who matter to them. Yet among the young at least, finds Johar, there is a great liveliness of mind that is in search of answers and must be given avenues to ask informed questions. This inaugural event of the Abhyas Lectures Series is one step towards providing just such an avenue, and Johar hopes to make it a regular part of the monthly calendar.

“Body at the Centre: Narratives, Practices, Affects” December 21, Seminar rooms 2 and 3, India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, 6.30 pm.