Software to facilitate cashless transactions

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas on Tuesday said that a software was being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) after getting feedback from the departments across the State to facilitate cashless transactions.

Mr. Ram Niwas was presiding over a review meeting with the Heads of Departments concerned of Gurugram district regarding connecting the departments with digital transaction system at mini-secretariat here.

Promoting e-transactions

He directed the officials to hold regular meetings with the staff to promote e-transactions in place of cash transactions. He also directed them to install POS machines within a month to make their departments cashless or encourage government payments through e-Wallet, SBI Buddy, UPI and other modes. He said that the government had also announced rebate on digital transactions under which anyone making a payment of up to Rs. 2,000 through mobile, e-wallet and debit card would not be charged service tax. He directed the officers of Excise and Tax Department to meet with various traders’ organisations to make the department cashless and also encourage them for digital payments.

It was informed that the Gurugram Police had installed two POS machines so accept challan payments through digital system. It was assured that payment of all type of challans would be made digital by the police in the next one month.