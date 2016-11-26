Soft adventure park opened

more-in

A soft adventure park, set up by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) at the Garden of Five Senses in Saket’s Said-ul-Ajaib Village, was inaugurated by Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday.

The opening day saw visitors trying out the activities at the garden free of cost. Prices for various activities are expected to range from Rs.100 to Rs.120 per person. With activities like paintball, zip lining, zorbing and archery on offer, a rise in the number of visitors is expected. “Our aim is to provide a refreshing experience for visitors and motivate more people to indulge in outdoor activities,” said Sudhir Sobti of DTTDC.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)