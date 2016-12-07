Social media helps man raise funds for surgery

more-in

: Social media came to the rescue of Taqi Hassan, a resident of Lucknow, who was able to undergo a complex life-saving surgery with the help of funds raised through social media appeals for help recently.

Giving deatils of the case, doctors from Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj said that the man received Rs. 8 lakh in donations from Sikh and Muslim communities from USA and Australia which was used to remove a tumour via an anterior craniofacial resection surgery in October 2016 by a team headed by Dr. Mandeep.S.Malhotra, head, Department of Head, Neck and Breast Oncoplasty and Dr. Rana Patir, director and HOD, Neurosurgery at the hospital.

Accident

Taqi Hassan, who worked as an electrician, had an accidental fall causing serious injuries to his head. He resumed work after a few weeks but fell down the stairs again after a bout of dizziness. “He retured to Lucknow and was treated for dizziness but he developed a swelling, diagnosed to be a tumour on the forehead, above his right eye.

Tumour recurs

He underwent his first surgery in Lucknow to get it removed. Soon after, the tumour recurred twice at the same spot for which he underwent multiple surgeries. Post his fourth surgery, Taqi was mentally, physically, financially and emotionally drained. He had no money and had lost all hope while the tumor returned again and was spreading rapidly to the orbit, eyeball and face, and almost in contact with his brain cells. It was then that a relative in Australia suggested appealing for funds on social media. His story drew support from all quarters, even from across the border,” said a release issued by the hospital.

Taqi underwent anterior craniofacial resection surgery on October 13 at Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital.

The surgery lasted 16 hours. “I had lost all hope and money and coming to Delhi was not an option for me. But funds from generous well-wishers, combined with the skills of the doctors have saved my life,” he said.