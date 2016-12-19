Slow start to Sunday for Delhi Metro

more-in

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro got off to a slow start on Sunday thanks to a technical snag.

“There was some delay in services on Line-3 today [Sunday] between 9.15 a.m. and 11.15 a.m. due to track circuit drop (a signalling issue caused due to minor rail fracture) between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations on the line going from Noida/Vaishali towards Dwarka,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson.

Passengers upset

“To analyse the cause, access to track was given to the staff twice, which led to minor delay in services. After temporary repair, services resumed to normal after 11.15 a.m.,” the spokesperson said while adding that there had been no major dislocation to train services.

Passengers, however, complained that not only was the frequency of trains less, but that that the speed, too, was very slow. “Trains were coming at intervals of more than 20 minutes as opposed to the normal frequency of three to five minutes,” said Avishek Chauhan, a passenger.

“Detailed repair work will be undertaken during the night. The trains, meanwhile, will move at a speed of 30 kmph between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations, which will not impact overall services on the line,” the spokesperson said.

The Violet Line also faced issues on Sunday as the DMRC carried out single line operations between Badarpur and Sarita Vihar metro stations. Services were run on single line between 12 noon and 4 p.m.