Delhi

Six-year-old sodomised by teenager

more-in

A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 17-year-old at a public toilet in north-east Delhi’s Gokalpuri on Friday. The accused teenager took the boy, who was playing in a nearby park, to a public toilet and allegedly sodomised him, the police said.

Upon returning home, the child told his mother about the incident, who then approached police.

Case filed

A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered against the juvenile, who was later apprehended and sent to a correction home, the police said. The accused is a drug addict, the police added.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2016 5:38:32 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Six-year-old-sodomised-by-teenager/article16942960.ece

© The Hindu