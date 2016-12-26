Six-year-old sodomised by teenager

more-in

A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 17-year-old at a public toilet in north-east Delhi’s Gokalpuri on Friday. The accused teenager took the boy, who was playing in a nearby park, to a public toilet and allegedly sodomised him, the police said.

Upon returning home, the child told his mother about the incident, who then approached police.

Case filed

A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered against the juvenile, who was later apprehended and sent to a correction home, the police said. The accused is a drug addict, the police added.